Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,843. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

