Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CoreCivic by 97.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 136.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

