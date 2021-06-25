Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

