Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 60.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $902.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

