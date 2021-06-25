Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

