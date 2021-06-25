Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE WMC opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $207.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.