JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 12-month low of $182.74 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.59.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.