Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce $13.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $9.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $48.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $63.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.37 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

STRO stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $884.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

