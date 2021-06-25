Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,396,644 shares of company stock valued at $31,746,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

