ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.23. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 3,495 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUMP shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProPetro by 266.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 968,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.