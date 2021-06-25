BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,008.57

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,008.57 ($26.24) and last traded at GBX 2,008.57 ($26.24), with a volume of 35684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,988 ($25.97).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

