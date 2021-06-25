Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 66,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,897 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

