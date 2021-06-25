Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,406.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,406 ($70.63) and last traded at GBX 5,392 ($70.45), with a volume of 125551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,300 ($69.24).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,649.67 ($60.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The company has a market cap of £24.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,959.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

