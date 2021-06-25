Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.30

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 16406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

