Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,045 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Triumph Group worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGI. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.