CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $45,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 58.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $326,225. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

