BlackRock Inc. Acquires 295,366 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IVERIC bio worth $43,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

