BlackRock Inc. Has $42.34 Million Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589,780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of EZCORP worth $42,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EZPW opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $371.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

