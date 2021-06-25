Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,675,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

