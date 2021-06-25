Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 174,330 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion and a PE ratio of -1,328.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

