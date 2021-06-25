BlackRock Inc. Acquires 323,849 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 720.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Franco-Nevada worth $46,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of FNV opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.13. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

