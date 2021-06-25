BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 131.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptinyx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

