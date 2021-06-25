Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTK opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.56. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

