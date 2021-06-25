BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boingo Wireless worth $46,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

