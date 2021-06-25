BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,539 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 51.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at $16,779,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CURO Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $706.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581 over the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

