BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

INS opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.99. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

