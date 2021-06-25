BlackRock Inc. Has $47.36 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.48% of Carriage Services worth $47,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Carriage Services by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

