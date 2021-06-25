Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

