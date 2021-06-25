BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,515 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $361.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.