Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

