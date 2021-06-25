Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.01.
Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile
