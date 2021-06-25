Aperam’s (APEMY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aperam currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.33. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

