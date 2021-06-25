Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €108.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.64 ($116.05).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €92.53 ($108.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €87.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

