AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGFMF. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price target on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.