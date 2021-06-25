Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

