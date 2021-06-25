Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,147. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.