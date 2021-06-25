First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $305.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $206,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

