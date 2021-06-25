Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.