Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $50.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

SEM opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

