Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

