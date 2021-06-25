Telsey Advisory Group Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $135.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

PTON opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

