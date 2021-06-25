SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.23

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 37109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 832,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

