Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Shares Down 1.9%

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vectrus by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vectrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

