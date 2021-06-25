Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63. 10,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,207,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Specifically, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.