KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 26,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,036 shares.The stock last traded at $43.68 and had previously closed at $43.23.

The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

