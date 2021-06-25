HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 3,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,030,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

