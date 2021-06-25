HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 3,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
