Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

AMAL stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

