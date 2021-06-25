Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

