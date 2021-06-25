Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date courtesy of its progress on the transformation plan. The company is ahead of track with the launch of Owned Brands as part of its efforts to expand its portfolio, rebuilding its revenues and margins. It recently launched three Owned Brands, including Our Table, Wild Sage and Squared Away. This brings the company’s Owned Brands launches so far this year to six. It targets at least eight Owned Brands launches by the end of February 2022 and at least 10 by fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Improved margins and lower expenses led to the third successive quarter of profit growth. However, its drab sales, dismal store traffic, elevated shipping constraints and rising freight costs, remain concerns.”

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.