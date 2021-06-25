Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNTA stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.