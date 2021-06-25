Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report sales of $267.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $207.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.29, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

